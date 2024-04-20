Can't Disable Auto Update
I just can't stop auto updates. It will not uncheck. . . Why, and how to resolve.
@SFLORG You can try to remove in Windows Scheduler the updater task.
@DoctorG
An option I'm keeping open if they don't explain why?
Thank you for the reply.
@SFLORG Had you run Vivaldi Installer in Advanced Installer mode bwfore?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-the-vivaldi-browser/
@DoctorG
I have not, haven't seen a reason too in the past. Though I have pondered doing so to get it out of being installed in Application Data and moved to programs. Many applications, e.g. O&O Safe Erase can't clean it in its current location.
So, would that make a difference in updates too?
@SFLORG
After reading the link, I saw that it would. Thank you DoctorG
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
That was the ticket.
Issue solved, and again thank you.
@SFLORG How had you solved it now?
@DoctorG
Used the "Advanced Install" all users; which installs it in "Program Files" and it enabled the ability to uncheck.