Memory Saver and Compact menus – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes access to the Chromium memory saver options and an option to use the (older) more compact menus.
david.fyfe
cheekybuddha
4th updated
Also I see ARM testing will be interesting for those with Windows on ARM
@Ruarí Another one of yours or one of the Propeller guys?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@pathduck: That is mine. I saw Maria did a bike picture for the Android snapshot, so I figured I had to do one… right?
Well… technically it is half a bike but… close enough!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@chas4: If anyone has the hardware. There aren't a lot of devices yet. I used an M1 Mac, with Windows ARM installed to quickly test this. That is the only suitable machine I had to hand.
I am curious to see if (and how well) it runs for anyone else.
cheekybuddha
The last couple of snapshots have been asking me to enter my sync password frequently (sync having stopped).
Is this expected?
Has anyone else noticed similar?
So in memory saver what is the difference between automatic and 1 hour idle? or is it just a shorter time period?
@cheekybuddha yes. Have one instance affected and on the previous snapshot thread there were more with the same problem.
-
Let's play that new tune, folks!
@cheekybuddha @Durtro
Hi, I have the same on Windows and Linux but only with the snapshot.
I use stable and an internal 6.7 build with different sync accounts and they work.
I will test this later with a clean profile, then one can report this to the bug tracker if I can reproduce this in a clean profile.
I bet I cant.
Cheers, mib
what is [New][Settings] Memory Saver option (VB-97828)
@derDay
Hi, the settings from chrome://settings/performance are now in the Vivaldi settings.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
aha, ok, I almost never look in the chrome settings except the cookie section
but as I can see, I can disable it completely?
nevertheless, thank you
@cheekybuddha @Durtro
Bet won, I cant reproduce it in a clean profile, no Vivaldi bug.
Since the update Vivaldi already crashed twice. Has any one else have this problem?
@mib2berlin I have three instances (2 windows and one linux) and the problem is only visible in one of the windows instances, so I would have bet on that also.
The affected instance is also one that does have a sync problem with multiple entries of the same instance being synced:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93345/synced-tabs-shows-same-instance-multiple-times
So at the moment the sync errors out on that instance but I still see 27 entries of that same machine on other instances windows panel.
@Durtro
Hm, I don't see multiple instances on other systems but I reset the remote data Yesterday, then all ghost instances disappear.
I have 4 snapshots and only one sync on Windows, really strange.
Maybe we should open a new thread for this issue, if we get a new Friday snapshot this thread gets closed again.