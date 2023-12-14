Synced Tabs shows same instance multiple times
Should Synced Tabs show multiple entries for the same vivaldi instance?
If I open the window panel I can find under Synced Tabs the following:
This happens in all my instances including the one with multiple synced entries.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro Duplicates happened for me while testing newest internal 6.5 the last days. Strange issue!
Check how many devices are attached
Open vivaldi://sync-internals
Select "Sync Node Browser" → "Device Info"
I have 5 entries from my 5 browsers syncing from different devices.
@DoctorG For me it is not a new problem but now with the new entry on the window panel it is too much visual noise...
On my offending instance I have hundreds of entries under that and more than one device is repeated. On another instance I have one entry per device with the exception of the offending instance that shows multiple times (dozens).
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro said in Synced Tabs shows same instance multiple times:
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG reported VB-102385
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro Confirmed.
I think this problem is also messing my address bar drop-down menu. Had to uncheck the Sync Tabs entry from the Drop-Down Menu Priority due to seconds lag on starting typing and seeing anything at all. It is at the moment unusable if that entry is selected.