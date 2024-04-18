Readability

Reader view on Android doesn’t exist, instead we have Chrome’s accessibility feature “simplified view for webpages,” which works unreliably and through an obnoxious popup. The workaround is disabling the simplified view from settings/accessibility and using a bookmarklet instead.

Install

Open https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/ and choose your settings, e.g.:



On the right side copy the link and save it as bookmark, name it “readability.”

Use

Open any article

Tap the URL field and search for your bookmarklet

Tap the bookmarklet in the search popup

Alternatively you can use other sources to create the bookmarklet. One option is to use the Firefox implementation of Readability available from this fork ☛ https://readability-viktor-evdokimov.vercel.app. It works, although it doesn’t provide an option for theming and doesn’t show headings and subtitles.

If you find a better source for the creation of a reader view bookmarklet for use on Android, or if you should happen to create your own version, please share!