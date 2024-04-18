Reader view workaround for Android
-
Readability
Reader view on Android doesn’t exist, instead we have Chrome’s accessibility feature “simplified view for webpages,” which works unreliably and through an obnoxious popup. The workaround is disabling the simplified view from settings/accessibility and using a bookmarklet instead.
Install
- Open https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/ and choose your settings, e.g.:
- On the right side copy the link and save it as bookmark, name it “readability.”
Use
- Open any article
- Tap the URL field and search for your bookmarklet
- Tap the bookmarklet in the search popup
Alternatively you can use other sources to create the bookmarklet. One option is to use the Firefox implementation of Readability available from this fork ☛ https://readability-viktor-evdokimov.vercel.app. It works, although it doesn’t provide an option for theming and doesn’t show headings and subtitles.
If you find a better source for the creation of a reader view bookmarklet for use on Android, or if you should happen to create your own version, please share!
- Open https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/ and choose your settings, e.g.:
-
@luetage
Hi, really nice.
-
@luetage, I use the Reader View in Andisearch, with it I don't even have to enter the page to read the article (Works in desktop and Mobile)
-
@Catweazle
Hi, this bookmarklet work on any page, even on Amazon or something. I get many greyed out "Read" buttons on Andisearch but it is easier for users.
Cheers, mib
-
I noticed that Readabillity only gets a small part of the text, if there is an image in the middle of it. Like in this article or any article on the website.
-
-
@oudstand Yeah, it’s not perfect. But I haven’t found a better option so far, have you?
@luetage said in Reader view workaround for Android:
If you find a better source for the creation of a reader view bookmarklet for use on Android, or if you should happen to create your own version, please share!
-
@luetage I've wrote a booklet using Reader v2. Until now I see good results.
javascript:(function() { var iframe = document.createElement('iframe'); iframe.style.position = 'fixed'; iframe.style.top = '0'; iframe.style.left = '0'; iframe.style.width = '100%'; iframe.style.height = '100%'; iframe.style.border = 'none'; iframe.style.zIndex = '9999'; iframe.src = 'https://reader-next.pages.dev?url=' + encodeURIComponent(window.location.href); var closeButton = document.createElement('div'); closeButton.innerHTML = '✕'; closeButton.style.position = 'fixed'; closeButton.style.top = '10px'; closeButton.style.right = '25px'; closeButton.style.fontSize = '16px'; closeButton.style.fontWeight = 'bold'; closeButton.style.padding = '5px'; closeButton.style.zIndex = '10000'; closeButton.style.backgroundColor = 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)'; closeButton.style.color = 'white'; closeButton.style.border = 'none'; closeButton.style.borderRadius = '50%'; closeButton.style.cursor = 'pointer'; closeButton.style.width = '30px'; closeButton.style.height = '30px'; closeButton.style.display = 'flex'; closeButton.style.justifyContent = 'center'; closeButton.style.alignItems = 'center'; closeButton.style.boxShadow = '0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)'; closeButton.addEventListener('click', function() { document.body.removeChild(iframe); document.body.removeChild(closeButton); }); document.body.appendChild(iframe); document.body.appendChild(closeButton); })();
-
btw. this post inspired me to add a reading view to my Dialog Mod as well