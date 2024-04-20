Download, Notify
(on 6.7.3329.9 (Official Build) (64-bit) )
VB-105699
- It is unclear why create negative settings, with negative logic, opposite to Chromium settings?
problem with link
https://totalcmd.net/plugring/FileX.html
https://totalcmd.net/download.php?id=FileX
Vivaldi 6.7.3327.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
clear profile -- no, Opera -- ok
Settiing "Ask for dowloading place" haven't any effect. Small download panel opens always.
4. Small download panel looks as dead, buttons dont working (only on that page, this linked problem. No link , no buttons)
- "Notify for Complet Download" -- no effect.
I do not know what the reason is. Now notifications are missing on the new version 6.7.3329. But the file is loading well. This can be translated into the category of "insignificant trifles".
6.7.3329 (Official Build) (64-bit)
another example, more modern.
There are links to all the latest video-drivers: free-codecs.com -- AV1, HEVC, VP9 ... . Also for audio and photo.
But HEVC download from site with form: rg-adguard.net
LinkText for add, par exapmple for HEVC:
This is not one link, this base for modern driver and soft.
I used to download everything here via Vivaldi.
The problems are probably only with the release of the 6.7 series
Opera -- OK.
@sphera Please try the latest Snapshot:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/a-further-fix-for-http-downloads-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-9/
6.7 will be out as Stable soon.
@Pathduck
I didn't think version 3327-3329 was so different. Therefore, I was in no hurry to follow your advice : ) . Yes, it was downloaded. And even with Ublock enabled
I know , that this site was recently with a non-working interface. And it is the main supplier of modern video-drivers such as h265 and its competitors. This site has been updated recently.
The main thing is what Vivaldi to keep up with new technologies.
Thanx.
I open music-site with direct links *.mp3 -- all panels work good. All ** ===== SOLVED ===== **