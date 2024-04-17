Hi. I'm trying Vivaldi now and it seems a great browser but it misses an essential feature: minimum font size. Way too many sites use tiny, hard to read fonts. Using zoom is not user friendly because it requires annoying scrolling back and forth to read the text.

The best solution would be to implement custom minimum font size, so any text with a size lower than the required size is automatically resized. If the font size is the same or above then it should remain the same.

Then the text should be automatically reflowed to fit the browser's window.