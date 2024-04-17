Minimum font size
Hi. I'm trying Vivaldi now and it seems a great browser but it misses an essential feature: minimum font size. Way too many sites use tiny, hard to read fonts. Using zoom is not user friendly because it requires annoying scrolling back and forth to read the text.
The best solution would be to implement custom minimum font size, so any text with a size lower than the required size is automatically resized. If the font size is the same or above then it should remain the same.
Then the text should be automatically reflowed to fit the browser's window.
mib2berlin
@alin1
Hi, you can set a font size in Settings > Accessibility.
Vivaldi has Zoom and Scale, Scale scale the page, Zoom the text.
I have Zoom in my customized menu, Settings > Menu.
Cheers, mib
Sorry, but it's not what I meant. That zoom makes the whole page larger. The big sized fonts become even larger. Also there is no text reflow, so I have to scroll horizontally which is very annoying.
Minimum font size would be way to make tiny sized text have a decent size for reading. The rest of the text should keep the original size because it's already above the minimum size. So, ONLY the tiny fonts underneath a certain size should be resized and the page adapted to fit the new size without horizontal scrollbars.
In a nutshell an algorithm like this:
if current-text.fontsize < user.minimum-fontsize then {
current-text.fontsize = user.minimum-fontsize
}
refresh-web-view()
@alin1
No, Zoom scales the text and there is text reflow.
This is scale 100% and zoom 80%.
This is the zoom button.
Try Zoom 130%. See those horizontal scrollbars? I want the text to stay inside the browser window. And as I said, only text below a certain threshold should be resized, not the whole page.
@alin1
I am not against your feature request, it's just working for me.
Maybe it depends on the device and resolution settings.
At some point this doesn't work anymore, 150-180% is mostly the limit for me.