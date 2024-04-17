Adding language to spell check
-
Just checking out Vivalid for the first time, evaluating if I want to move over from Firefox and doing some testing. One of the thing I'm having a challange with is the ability to add additional language to the spell checker. According to https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/spell-checker/
- Right-click in a text input field to open the context menu.
- Select Spell check > Language settings.
- In Settings, click on Language > Add languages.
The problem is that I've added the language but it is not showing up in spell check
-
mib2berlin
@siggib
Hi, after adding the language you have to enable these settings, at least.
Welcome to Vivaldi, mib
-
@mib2berlin Sorry forgot to include that I already checked that
-
@siggib Confirmed here. I added Icelandic, but it does not show up in the list of languages to use for spell-checking.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
-
@Pesala Thanks, bug report submitted.
-
mib2berlin
-
@mib2berlin My guess is this is bug number VB-105683
-
mib2berlin
@siggib
Confirmed in the bug tracker, thanks for the report.