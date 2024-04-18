Solved MSFT Taskbar Jump Lists - How to Remove
After pinning Vivaldi to either start or taskbar WIN 10, when I right click the Vivaldi Icon, I get a list of recent pinned URLs - how can I remove this recent list?
Hi - very cool to have the speed dials listed. How did you do that?
I have recent files listed instead.
It's a MSFT thing - Jump Lists | Win 10
Removed the Jump Lists!!! Turned OFF Show recently opened items in Jump Lists on Start or the Taskbar *****
Jump Lists
- Right Click Taskbar
- Left Click Taskbar Settings
- Left Vertical Panel - Click Start
- Turn OFF / On - Show recently opened items in Jump Lists on Start or the Taskbar and in File Explorer Quick Access
Taskbar "Jump List" - without Recent File List *****
@Liquidfusion Hi, do you mean the Speed Dials?
I've never seen Vivaldi add any pinned tabs to this list.
Do you have a screenshot?
@Liquidfusion Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@Liquidfusion said in MSFT Taskbar Jump Lists - How to Remove:
Hi - very cool to have the speed dials listed. How did you do that?
I believe this is the default for Vivaldi installs. If it doesn't show for you I suggest a reinstall (without cleaning user data).
Some cleaner programs (CCleaner etc) will purge the folder used for this Windows feature and that might break the jumplists.
%userprofile%\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Recent
From what I understand the Automatic/CustomDestination folders are used for the custom jumplists, if deleted it will probably just show recent files.
See:
https://dfir.pubpub.org/pub/wfuxlu9v/release/1#:~:text=Jump Lists are stored in sub-folders of the user’s Recent folder
