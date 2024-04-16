@dannii I am not sure, but IIRC even current versions of OpenSSL has removed support for TLS 1.1 and below.

We are not going to reintroduce TLS 1.1 or earlier. Full stop.

It is just too dangerous. Potential (or existing) downgrade attacks can force clients to use a vulnerable protocol version supported by some server, and you would never be able to tell.

The internal network should be updated to modern server software instead.

Let me put it this way: TLS 1.1 was introduced in 2006, TLS 1.0 in 1999; TLS 1.2 was introduced in 2008. This means that any server software that uses TLS 1.1 is at least 16 years old. If it uses TLS 1.0 it might be up to 25 years old.

The only way to troubleshoot something like that is to replace the software with something more modern.