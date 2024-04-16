Drop text or links onto tab bar blank space to open in a new tab
Drop text or links onto tab bar blank space to open in a new tab
e.g. you are reading a page, you select some text, drag it to the tab bar to the right of the tabs (i.e. blank space)... drop.. and poof, it opens in a new tab:
- the link if it is a bonafide link
- the domain if it is a domain or text based representation of a link
- if it is just some other text, a search for that text
pros:
- This would be one of those time saving features that if someone uses, they would use a lot.
- this would be a very cool feature that should be fairly easy to implement
cons
- not a real con because it is relatively easy to implement, but some people might not think to do this... but others will or they might read about it in the release notes.
@dalinar Please vote for the existing request: Drag Text to Tab Bar, Tabs to Search.
Test Link as Plain Text:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24396/drag-text-to-tab-bar-tabs-to-search/20?_=1713266488988
Select and drag to New Tab Button, right-click GoTo URL.
