Vivaldi for iPad not comatible for Notion?
-
babakmojtabapur
Only on Vivaldi on iPad, when I open Notion, it shows not comatible.
The vivald app on iPad is the latest version.
The iPhone vivaldi app does not have this problem.
Is there a fix for this?
image URL
https://www.screenpresso.com/=UyF1g
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested Notion on the latest Stable and Snapshot versions of Vivaldi on iOS and was not able to reproduce the issue. The pages loaded without issues.
Have you seen it for a long time or could it have been a temporary error?
-
babakmojtabapur
Have you seen it for a long time or could it have been a temporary error?
Thanks for checking.
It is not temporary and the same problem persists after updating and restarting Vivaldi.
However, it is not happening on the Notion app on my ipad, so I am currently using that.