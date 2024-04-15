Swimming with the President of Iceland: President Guðni dives into the Vivaldi office
-
teamvivaldi
Find out what President Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson and his wife First Lady Eliza Jean Reid have in common with our Software Engineer Geir Gunnarson and why it involves the ocean.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
As vivaldi is a multi-national company, that's 1 down, 2 state visits to go
✓ President of Iceland
⬚ King of Norway
⬚ President of America
-
Vivaldi becomes a state issue, congratulations
-
NeadReport Ambassador
I'm assuming Jon was taking the photo and has other pics of him with the President.
Congrats to the team for representing the best browser out there! Swim on!
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
That's really awesome!
-
VIVALDI has taken the so-called 'social networks' in a new, strong and diverse direction. A healthy surprise. I hardly believed it, I found it by chance, and here I am.
Congratulations.
-
@geir, do you know if President Guðni is going to use Vivaldi Browser?
-
@ra-mon: I was going to ask the same lol