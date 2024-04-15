Hey Vivaldi!

First of all, wanna say thank you for a great browser, been using it for almost a decade - and loving it!

At work I have a few social messengers to work with, both private and work related, such as Slack, Teams, emails, WhatsApp, etc. I used to use Franz app (an electron based wrapper) to gather them all into one single place. It looked something like this:



You can set up services, set an icon for each, and freely switch between them, etc. It worked fine for a while, after some time some services stopped working for one or another reason. So I've decided to re-create the same flow in Vivaldi.

I had to create a new profile and organized the tabs vertically the same way. And it works just fine. But not perfectly, here's the tiny details that are missing:

I can't set the icon for the tab manually. This would be absolutely awesome for my use case (for example to distinguish between different Slacks or Gmail accounts).

I can't change the size of the icons, they are very tiny:



I was able to increase them by setting UI scale to 200% and that works actually:



This would have been perfect, but it changes the settings for ALL profiles, also the windows that I just work normally - and that does not fit at all.

So, here's the feature request: please add tabs icon management features (set the icons and the size) or allow changing UI settings for each profile separately, that would also work

Or as an alternative, perhaps there's a better what that I'm not seeing? For example, I tried using the Panel for setting up the shortcuts - but it doesn't work as expected, icons are still small, the page window is not needed but cannot be removed, also some apps (WhatsApp for example) did not load the page, told me to download the app.

Thanks again! Appreciate it.