pin emails to the top
DavyLJones
PIN TO THE TOP - this one is from outlook - but you'll be familiar with the concept from pinning conversation in whatsapp or similar.
Is it possible to pin conversations to the top of the list until you have addressed them?
@DavyLJones said in pin emails to the top:
Is it possible to pin conversations to the top of the list until you have addressed them?
nope, and as far as I know, this hasn't been requested by anyone yet.
In Vivaldi, people ususally work in the unread view. Emails you haven't dealt with stay unread until you actively mark them as read, those you have marked as read vanish from the Unread view.
--> Unread contains only those emails you haven't dealt with, and thus any function to keep messages at the top of a list with things you have already dealt with (essentially the received view) is not all that important.