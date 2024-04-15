Hi all

Sorry for endless messages lately - just migrating over to vivaldi mail.

I am still not. fully clear on the difference between Unread and Received - I understand there have been other requests around this and I will read up and try to get my head around it.

Regardless, I want to understand how they relate to archiving via "All Mail".

In Gmail, and in Airmail (mac), this is how I have been operating.

Mails go to inbox, when I no longer need them, either I move them to a folder and they disappear from the inbox, (effectively removing the inbox label and adding the folder label in a single action), or I archive them by pressing backspace - this removes them from the inbox moves and by default they remain in All Mail.

When I use Airmail, I do this from the unified inbox.

Because Vivaldi doesn't display Inbox in the unified mail views, and instead displays Unread and Received, how do I achieve this action of removing from inbox (ie both unread and received), and the email remaining in All Mail.

(Backspace sends the mail to the bin).

I would like to achieve this action so that I can continue to work between Airmail and Vivaldi at least until I am fully comfortable with Vivaldi mail, and also so that my actions can sync with the Gmail android app which I use (with some confusion!) on my android mobile.

Finally I really don't want to find myself accidentally deleting a number of emails I intended just to archive in all mail cos out of habit I hit delete and sent them to the bin instead of archive, so if I were able to set up the shortcut Backspace to move mails to All Mail that would ace too.

thanks loads for your help.

(If this is already answered in A vivaldi mail for gmail users - that would be brilliant - Ididnt find it but feel free to point me in the right direction)