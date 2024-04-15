Truly pinned tabs
The pinned tabs are usually for various commonly used tools, such as translators. It's inconvenient when there are so many tabs open that you need to scroll to switch between the tab you're reading and the one that's pinned, and you might not even find the previous tab sometimes.
The current pinned tabs only serve to prevent the tab from being closed without actually pinning it.
So i wish the pinned tabs could always be displayed at the top, and only scroll the tabs behind that are not pinned.
I realize that not everyone's pinned tabs are very commonly used tools, so if this feature is added, a switch could be provided to control it.
@sushusiji said in Truly pinned tabs:
various commonly used tools, such as translators.
Alternatively, maybe add those as "panels" rather than pinned tabs?
@TbGbe Yes, the panel does work well, and I've tried it. It's especially good on tools with simple interfaces like the translator.
But the panel can't be a complete replacement for a page on all tool sites because it's too narrow in page size, which causes some of the more complex features to become unusable. To give two examples, mind mapping tools need to be wide enough to know where the node you're currently writing about is located when editing, and video editing tools need to be wide enough to show the timeline. And both tools may require frequent switching back and forth between reference pages