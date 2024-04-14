Hello! I have been thinking about starting a Vivaldi blog and I was just trying to get my head around what makes a community blog here distinct. From what I understand (and please correct me if I am wrong) -

Vivaldi blogs are powered by WordPress but Vivaldi has modified the back end to be a bit simpler than stock word-press. The Activity Pub plug-in built in and easily activated and get your blog published as @[email protected]. Your website name is username.vivaldi.net and this cannot be changed.

A few questions -

Are the blogs on Vivaldi more private or secure than a stock WordPress blog? Can you move your blog out of Vivaldi if you chose to? Can you think of any other advantages or disadvantages?

Some background:

I'm mainly looking for something to post longer essays and posts. I'm pretty active in the Fediverse and so I'm wanting to have that linkage.

I have a WordPress blog that I have not dusted off in a while but my experience with it was more negative than positive. I found it too high powered and found myself getting lost in all the levers and pulleys, so to speak, rather than writing.

So, I am looking to blog but I wanted a more straight forward experience than I found in my past experience with WordPress.

Furthermore, I've been a little concerned with discussion of WP selling their data to AI companies. I know I might be fighting against the tide but I want to fight as long as I can.

Thanks for taking the time to read this post!