A few questions comparing Vivaldi and Wordpress Blogs
Hello! I have been thinking about starting a Vivaldi blog and I was just trying to get my head around what makes a community blog here distinct. From what I understand (and please correct me if I am wrong) -
Vivaldi blogs are powered by WordPress but Vivaldi has modified the back end to be a bit simpler than stock word-press.
The Activity Pub plug-in built in and easily activated and get your blog published as @[email protected].
Your website name is username.vivaldi.net and this cannot be changed.
A few questions -
Are the blogs on Vivaldi more private or secure than a stock WordPress blog?
Can you move your blog out of Vivaldi if you chose to?
Can you think of any other advantages or disadvantages?
Some background:
I'm mainly looking for something to post longer essays and posts. I'm pretty active in the Fediverse and so I'm wanting to have that linkage.
I have a WordPress blog that I have not dusted off in a while but my experience with it was more negative than positive. I found it too high powered and found myself getting lost in all the levers and pulleys, so to speak, rather than writing.
So, I am looking to blog but I wanted a more straight forward experience than I found in my past experience with WordPress.
Furthermore, I've been a little concerned with discussion of WP selling their data to AI companies. I know I might be fighting against the tide but I want to fight as long as I can.
Thanks for taking the time to read this post!
@seanbala, regarding the privacy, I think that the Vivaldi blog don't sell data, same as in the other services hosted by Vivaldi, at least I don't find anything in the test. But it depends also on the content you put in, if you embed Videos or links which are not private.