Issue reported as VB-104004 on 14/2/2024

I'd be interested to learn about the status.

Steps to reproduce:

Setup a HP Color Laserjet to send scanned documents via email

Scan a document and have it sent by email

Notice that the particular email does not show up in Vivaldi Mail

This is because the message is interpreted as having a date 01/01/1970 and thus is showing all the way down at the bottom of the inbox

Expected behaviour:

The date of the mail IS today. The mail should be shown at the top of the inbox

Actual behaviour:

Vivaldi Mail somehow interprets the message is being from 01/01/1970 and sorts it all the way at the bottom.

The header of the email message contains the following warning:

X-ACL-Warn: Adding Message-ID header because it is missing!

which obviously points towards an omission in the message produced by the HP Laserjet.

But isn't it possible for Vivaldi Mail to catch this odd circumstance and list such email messages at todays date?

Edit 20/6/2024: (solved)