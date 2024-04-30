I use Vivaldi because of the built-in mail client.

And that Vivaldi can be installed on other Windows computers by simply copying the Vivaldi folder,

standalone installation, up to date and fully functional.

E.g. a backup PC.

I've been switching between 2 PCs every month for about 18 months.

The only additional activity is repeatedly entering the passwords for the email accounts, pop3.

Now, at the beginning of April 2024, the passwords will no longer be accepted.

The appearance of green ticks on the login details that usually follow entry does not occur,

nor does the change from "Under review..." to "Reviewed" in the field at the bottom.

Messages such as “Incoming mail server password is missing” and “Mail not configured correctly” appear in the console.

The passwords are in their fields, which is indicated by the usual dots.

I don't know whether this new situation is wanted or not and I don't understand the meaning behind it.

Information about encrypting the login data with the respective Windows doesn't work for me, it worked for 18 months.

I can set up my email accounts on the second PC, but then I no longer see the old emails, even though I haven't checked the deletion option.

What is the standalone option for?

Mailbird and Thunderbird offer easy backup of emails and settings by simply copying folders.

Also so that you can continue to use them seamlessly on other PCs.

I ask that the error be corrected or that the old status be restored.

Best regards

Meine aktuelle Vivaldi-Version ist: Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) Überarbeitung 44e5da5a9aa5c707f3a6a779710221ccebcac676 Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3447) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28 User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Befehlszeile "C:\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Ausführbarer Pfad C:\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profilpfad C:\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Aktive Variationen 5e3a236d-4113a79e