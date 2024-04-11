"we may offer this in our stable release as a premium feature at some point in the future"

No thank you

"You need a Vivaldi.net account in order to use Privacy guard."

So i have to provide more information to get more privacy ?

"Who operates the MPR and who is Invisv?

.....

Invisv is founded and run by two network security experts, Paul Schmitt at University of Hawaii and Barath Raghavan at University of Southern California. "

Trusting my privacy to a US company, 'nuf said