Turn back support for Windows 7
It would be very good if you turn back support for Windows 7 (and older) in new versions of Vivaldi using Supermium project: https://github.com/win32ss/supermium
It looks works stable enough.
yngve Vivaldi Team
While we would absolutely love to have support for as many operating systems as possible, one of our major goals is to be able to keep our users as safe and secure as possible while they use our browser. This means we want to be able to ship updates within hours of security patches being released by the Chromium project. That is simply not possible when using a secondary project's release, since our update schedule would then be at the mercy of that project's response time, in addition to the Chromium project's own release schedule.
As an additional, and very serious point, Windows 7 is now badly out of date (no public updates for over 4 years), and not supported by Microsoft. It does not receive security updates, and security issues simply grow and grow, without being fixed. It also misses a number of security features, or has limited versions of them, that are used by the browser engine to provide its own security features (sandboxing being one of them). To put it mildly, it is not safe to use any more. We do not think it is a good idea to encourage our users to remain on that operating system, while giving them a false sense of security. The best advice is not to use Windows 7.
See also our article about this.
TravellinBob
@AlexeyB Win7 is dead and buried. Win8 was a flop. Win10 is on its last legs, and Win12 is on the way. Best will in the world - move on and get a more up to date OS rather than ask for a support roll-back.
My wife was still using Win7 on her laptop until last year, when doing so basically killed the machine. Had to replace the hard drive and install W10, as technically, as an old machine, W11 could not be added.
@AlexeyB, as said, there are still browsers which support W7, but none of these are really secure, even FF will not support longer W7 this year. If you can't or won't update the OS, the best is to install a Linux distro in Dualboot (eg.Q4OS or Mint), then you can use W7still locally for your apps and use Linux to go online with Vivaldi up to date and all needed security patches.
@TravellinBob, @Catweazle Well, such programs, that stopped support Windows 7, more let me think about dual boot Linux (probably, Linux Mint) then new version of Windows.
At my opinion, Windows 8 and Windows 10 flat GUI unhandy and looks bad. But month ago I installed it parallel to try change it using extensions (OpenShell etc) and modifications (patches that allows to use custom themes, and its possible to download different non-flat themes from DeviantArt etc). It somehow helps, but I still can't get stable good looking GUI. May be I'll get it in the future and will use Windows 10 if they still will support it that time.
Windows 11 looks better then Windows 10. But I read some articles about its hardware requirements and risks and not sure that intall it with ignoring that requirements can't damage my old PC. Windows 12 has even higher official requirments. I don't like Microsoft' trend and I refuse to upgrade my PC just for their new systems.
@AlexeyB said in Turn back support for Windows 7:
Windows 10 flat GUI
it's just a matter of a setting, My win10 doesn't look much different than win7
After a couple of days in win10 64bits I was glad I had to switch because more new software could be used than win7 32bits, despite I had to stop using older sw and had to learn newer ones.
@AlexeyB said in Turn back support for Windows 7:
Well, such programs, that stopped support Windows 7, more let me think about dual boot Linux (probably, Linux Mint) then new version of Windows.
Yes, if you do not play games on the PC, or have beloved win-only tools that you need, I would definitely go the linux way.
TravellinBob
@AlexeyB I was not too sure about W10 at first (I got it as soon as it was launched as free update rather for a licence fee) but over time I came to like. I've done some tweeks to make it look how I like and use my own pictures for background. It has all the simple functionality I need and loads of stuff I ignore without issue. Dare I say it, I find almost (but not quite) as good as Vivaldi and use both depending on how I feel at any given time, without any problems.
But it reaches end of life next October (if I remember), meaning no more security patches or bug fixes, and will get as dangerous as any other unsupported OS, including W7, very quickly and I can't get W11 without spending money on a new laptop because of Microsoft's dumb technical requirements. I anticipate trying Linux soon.
Hi,
You may try WindowsXLite.com
23H2
22H2