While we would absolutely love to have support for as many operating systems as possible, one of our major goals is to be able to keep our users as safe and secure as possible while they use our browser. This means we want to be able to ship updates within hours of security patches being released by the Chromium project. That is simply not possible when using a secondary project's release, since our update schedule would then be at the mercy of that project's response time, in addition to the Chromium project's own release schedule.

As an additional, and very serious point, Windows 7 is now badly out of date (no public updates for over 4 years), and not supported by Microsoft. It does not receive security updates, and security issues simply grow and grow, without being fixed. It also misses a number of security features, or has limited versions of them, that are used by the browser engine to provide its own security features (sandboxing being one of them). To put it mildly, it is not safe to use any more. We do not think it is a good idea to encourage our users to remain on that operating system, while giving them a false sense of security. The best advice is not to use Windows 7.

See also our article about this.