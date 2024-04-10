Hi everyone

I'm a big fan of the Vivaldi browser, I love it, but a recent dive into its privacy features has left me somewhat disapponted. It seems we're light-years away from the privacy protection offered by Brave. Despite Vivaldi's claims on Twitter and Facebook about their commitment to privacy, it feels like they're in the same league as Chrome when it actually comes down to it. I came across a comparison between both browsers here https://coveryourtracks.eff.org/

and sadly, Vivaldi didn't fare well.

It turns out Vivaldi shares a significant amount of information compared to Brave. Vivaldi discloses information like:



Brave - but is randomized:



Vivaldi shares many fingerprinting data points:

Brave, as you can see here, there's real privacy, while Vivaldi, as shown above, allows for complete identification of us by our device:

. In contrast, Brave genuinely protects privacy. I highly recommend everyone to check out this site for details, and for comparison, here's a screenshot from Brave.

And most importantly, because Brave has this as a default setting, it's been tested across various sites and doesn't hinder the functionality of services like Facebook or Google. Achieving this level of compatibility in Vivaldi with external plugins, which often block too many things, causing sites to malfunction, seems quite challenging.

Does anyone have any tips on how to beef up security and make Vivaldi as privacy-focused as Brave?

Looking forward to your suggestions!

PS:

Just to note. I absolutely love Vivaldi. The way this browser can be used and its additional functionalities have me hooked. this post aims to find a solution to this problem because I don't want to switch to Brave, but I also don't want to share such a large amount of information with every site I visit.