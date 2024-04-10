Unread messages not marked like Readed. Why?
I mean i go in cathegory Unread - i click on message - its still unread
I must go in inbox - and only now they Readed.
can i fix it some how?
if no - so why unread in 1st place not in second in row....
@fromwater said in Unread messages not marked like Readed. Why?:
cathegory Unread - i click on message - its still unread
If you want this to be "read" then
"Settings/Mail - Unread Messages/Automatically mark as read"
@TbGbe i did it...but not worked...may be i need to restart pc or browser bug or smth...
i am talkiing not about INBOX iam talking about UNREAD folder....
right now have 0 emails so cannot check 1 more time)
in INBOX - its working perfeclty
@fromwater there are three states for an email
In the email list:
Bold blue -> unseen (email has never been viewed)
Bold black -> unread (email has not been marked as read)
Normal light font -> seen and marked as read
I assume the unseen state is causing confusion, other email clients don't have that.
By definition, every email that shows in the Unread view is still unread. Click the "mark as read" button in the toolbar or hit k on your keyboard to mark the email as read, and it will vanish from the Unread view.
As @TbGbe said your can also switch to marking mails as read automatic by changing the corresponding setting
@WildEnte yes as mention TbGbe - but it only work in INBOX folder not in UNREAD folder))) so i guess only chanse is mouse\or K button or go in inbox folder
thats why i dont understand why i cannot change i want inbox folder at 1st at top and 2 unread lower
mib2berlin
@fromwater
Hi, I always work in Unread with 5 mail accounts and it is always clean.
New mails arrive, I read the first, hit G.
The mail disappear in Unread and is now marked as read in Received.
G mark it read and jump to the next mail.
After I worked through all new mails the Unread folder is empty.
Make sure nothing is enabled here:
I have custom folder and mailing lists enabled.
@mib2berlin yeah ty...also i found in hotkeys u can set mark all as read - and set button...but other question - do we have fuction to delete instally mail
and also i found the button u can delete instally, not to move in trash bin first - shift+del
mib2berlin
@fromwater
You really need Ctrl+Del to delete mails in Vivaldi and on the server if you use IMAP.
You cant restore them anymore.
I use Ctrl+Click to mark mails and delete them in one rush, Ctrl+A work too in the trash bin, for example.