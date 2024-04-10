@fromwater there are three states for an email

In the email list:

Bold blue -> unseen (email has never been viewed)

Bold black -> unread (email has not been marked as read)

Normal light font -> seen and marked as read

I assume the unseen state is causing confusion, other email clients don't have that.

By definition, every email that shows in the Unread view is still unread. Click the "mark as read" button in the toolbar or hit k on your keyboard to mark the email as read, and it will vanish from the Unread view.

As @TbGbe said your can also switch to marking mails as read automatic by changing the corresponding setting