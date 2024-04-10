After moving the tab bar down, the icons of the top panel are nested
morpheusblack
Hello. I use Vivaldi because it has a lot of customization options. I like to use the tab bars down instead of the classic up. My problem is, as I mentioned in the title, if I place the tab bar down, the open, close and maximize bars in the top panel interfere with each other when I lean the browser to any side.
Also unrelated but I'm curious about something else. Is there an option to show the bookmark bar only on the new tab page like in chrome, edge, opera and brave ?
@morpheusblack two choices for question #1
- clean up the toolbar (removing not needed button or moving elsewhere)
- using native mode (window button won't be part of the UI but will be OS generated)
for question #2 you might need a mod. No setting exists (yet) > mod guide link <
@morpheusblack Confirmed here. Maybe worth a bug report, but try the tips that Hadden offered. Also, Settings, Search, Search Field Display, Show as Button, will save a lot of space on the toolbar.
morpheusblack
@Hadden89 Thank you, that worked. It is a bit sad that we cannot make the color of the top panel a color other than white, but I solved my problem.
I will check if such bug is already reported.
No need to report!
VB-105101 [Regression] Navigation toolbar buttons can overlap window control buttons if the window is too narrow - Confirmed
VB-105097 [Regression] Window control buttons are misaligned with "Show Title Bar" enabled and tabs not on top - Confirmed
I updated the tracker entry for Windows now.