@halberstadt You can install a standalone instance of Vivaldi on any drive you want, which is naturally available to your same user profile that includes access to your C: drive.

Do all the following with both instances of Vivaldi closed.

Locate the new standalone instance you just installed, and delete its User Data folder.

Then go to the User Data folder of the instance that is on your C: drive, copy it, and paste it to the location where your User Data folder was for the new standalone version.

Now locate the Vivaldi.exe file in the Application folder of your new instance, and create a shortcut for it to your desktop. When you double-click that shortcut, your Vivaldi should open just exactly as though you had changed nothing.

Now delete the shortcut to your old version, rename its Application and User Data folders, and click on the desktop shortcut to your new version again, and make sure it still opens as expected. If so, you can now go to your control panel and unintstall your old installed version, selecting the option to delete user data. That will free up the space on your cramped SSD.