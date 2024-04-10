Move Vivaldi from one drive to another on same PC?
How to move Vivaldi from one drive to another drive on the same PC?
Vivaldi is installed on my "C" drive, which is a small SSD, old PC.
Win 10.
How can I install Vivaldi, with same user data, setup, etc. on a different drive and thus free up space on the "C" drive?
A step-by-step guide would be helpful!
@halberstadt You can install a standalone instance of Vivaldi on any drive you want, which is naturally available to your same user profile that includes access to your C: drive.
Do all the following with both instances of Vivaldi closed.
Locate the new standalone instance you just installed, and delete its User Data folder.
Then go to the User Data folder of the instance that is on your C: drive, copy it, and paste it to the location where your User Data folder was for the new standalone version.
Now locate the Vivaldi.exe file in the Application folder of your new instance, and create a shortcut for it to your desktop. When you double-click that shortcut, your Vivaldi should open just exactly as though you had changed nothing.
Now delete the shortcut to your old version, rename its Application and User Data folders, and click on the desktop shortcut to your new version again, and make sure it still opens as expected. If so, you can now go to your control panel and unintstall your old installed version, selecting the option to delete user data. That will free up the space on your cramped SSD.
@halberstadt All of the above assumes that you are an admin-level user on your machine and are, in fact, the only user on that machine. If this is NOT the case, say so here, and we will change the procedure somewhat to ensure that you don't accidentally lose access to your passwords and extensions.
It also assumes that your user profile (your User/ "appdata" folder) in on your c: drive. If it's not, moving Vivaldi won't save you much space.
Grateful for the clear directions!
I have installed Vivaldi on D-drive, with a copy of the User Data in the same folder.
But when I open this instance of Vivaldi, it comes up as a virgin install, with none of my previous setup. Such as speed dial listing, many tabs, orientation of stuff on the page.
I am sole user. Some apps ask for the administrator, and I just click to confirm.
How to get the program to connect to the user data? Is there something else I can do?
Thanks!!
@halberstadt Did you use the "standalone" install option?
That requires the User Data folder to be in the same directory as Application folder. You must not install it as a "user only" or "all user" install.
Did not see any "standalone" option. Nor did I see any options on user restrictions.
Windows 10 as you know has different directories for all users, subsc, etc. but this install is simply two folders, Application and User Data under: D:\000-MAIL\VIVALDI
Now I found the standalone option and will reinstall. Stand by for success.
@halberstadt When you run the installer, it puts up a dialog that looks like this:
You see the selector on the right that says "Installation Type?"
That has to be set to "Install standalone."
Before you run it, go to your D : drive wherever you want to install Vivaldi and make a new folder named whatever you want. Then run the installer, select standalone, and navigate to that folder. That will install a version of Vivaldi in that folder containing both the Application and User Data folders, in the same overall folder, together. Then you can replace the User Data folder in that install with the one that has your data.
I am speaking to you now from the new Vivaldi location, apparently with all the old favorite setup in place.
I now have 15% of the old SSD free, which is a great improvement.
Many thanks for your excellent and courteous guidance!
@halberstadt My pleasure.
@halberstadt Good to see user saying thanks to us helpers.
@DoctorG Thank you for what you do.