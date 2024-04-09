I activated developer tools for UI, started them in vivaldi://mail/ and looked for styles.

However, there aren't any. It is just within <body>...</body> from window.html . That means it is directly related to the main font settings.

In Settings >Font types I put in a higher value for "minimal font-size": 14 instead of 12.

When restart mail tab the size is increased - as I want.

I tried also higher values, and each time it changes accordingly.

So, issue solved.