Solved How increase font size of mailbox?
Incoming plain text mails have too small fonts in content box. So far I have enlarged the font with
Ctrl +. Where can I set this globally?
It's not about the UI, but only about the mailbox.
I activated developer tools for UI, started them in
vivaldi://mail/and looked for styles.
However, there aren't any. It is just within
<body>...</body>from
window.html. That means it is directly related to the main font settings.
In Settings >Font types I put in a higher value for "minimal font-size": 14 instead of 12.
When restart mail tab the size is increased - as I want.
I tried also higher values, and each time it changes accordingly.
So, issue solved.
@Dancer18
Hi, you cant, there are some feature requests about font settings.
You can check here:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=font &minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you. I made a thumb up in one of the requests.
However, isn't there a certain setting for it already, but somehow hidden?
@Dancer18
Not I am aware of, maybe this is possible with CSS.
No idea if you can reach the mail client with user CSS.
@Dancer18
Ah, I checked this but my default font size is 20 already so change the minimal shows no difference.
Nice find!
@mib2berlin said in How increase font size of mailbox?:
I checked this but my default font size is 20 already so change the minimal shows no difference.
Really? My default font-size is 16. However, it wasn't 16 in Mailbox but 12.
@Dancer18
No matter, the main thing is that it works.
I never use tabs for mails, only the preview, and there it is different to the tabs view.
To complicated at moment for me, back to the defaults.
@mib2berlin said in How increase font size of mailbox?:
I never use tabs for mails, only the preview
Don't understand. When using Vivaldi mail client all message folders open in mail tab, right?
What you mean with preview?
@Dancer18
This is the preview for me:
Many user open mails with double click, this mean open a mail in a new tab for me.
I spend to much time for this already.
Have a nice day, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you dear!
Isn't your screenshot a mail tab view too?
What you call preview I just call mail tab. In the end it is the same, right?
(I don't want to bother you with definitions, it is only for other visitors to make clear of what we are talking. )