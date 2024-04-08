CPU usage seems quite high
-
Dear Vivaldi Team,
I don't want to complain because I'm very satisfied with Vivaldi. Although I haven't fully transitioned to your browser yet, I've already fully adopted your email client. I would like to note that whenever I open the browser to check my email, the cooling fan always turns on. The memory usage is low, but in my opinion, the CPU usage seems quite high. Currently, it's the highest among the applications I use. Could you please comment on this?
Best regards,
Alex
-
@A60 add some informations on your pc (os version,cpu, gpu, how much ram and so on).
Try to disable efficiency mode and see if it helps (you see is enabled by the green leaf in task manager)