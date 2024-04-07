I moved my computer to a new LAN and noticed a new interesting thing on YouTube: A "play on TV" button on the videos. ...and, sure enough, it works. I push it and the video plays on the Roku TV that's on this LAN.

The problem is, I don't sign into a Google account, and the Roku TV isn't signed into one either, so how did YouTube know that there was a TV there to play the video on, and how did it tell the TV to play the video?

I could only think of two possibilities:

Youtube noticed that both connect via the same IP address and is making their web site serve a web page that is aware that it can also tell the YouTube app running on the Roku TV to play a video. This seemed unlikely since web sites usually don't assume that the same IP address means the same users, but I considered it because the alternative is: Vivaldi allows web sites to listen for devices on my LAN and communicate with them.

To determine which it was, I used iptables rules in Linux to block Vivaldi's ability to talk to my LAN. Sure enough, the "play on TV" button vanished. Then I removed the rules and, sure enough, it came back. So I put the rules back to block this security problem for the time being.

The fact that my web browser is allowing a web site I visit to communicate with devices on my LAN is rather disturbing. There's a firewall between my LAN and the rest of the internet, but apparently, to bypass it, all one needs to do is get me to open a web page, and then their web page can run code that does whatever it wants on my local LAN. Presumably it could then access intranet web sites, access my router's configuration page, access file shares, etc. Even if not "whatever it wants," even if the only thing it can do is determine if there's a Roku TV in the house, it shouldn't even be able to do that. When I connect to a web page, it shouldn't be able to determine anything about what's in my house, nor command anything in my house to do anything.

I have no idea via what mechanism this happens. ChatGPT seems to think it might be WebRTC and it also thinks there should be an option to disable it, but there is no option and I don't even know that it's WebRTC. I tried looking up what WebRTC is and that's all described with buzzwords and no technical details, like I'm not supposed to know, I'm just supposed to be happy that it's good, whatever it is. I did find that Google created it, which probably means it's mostly intended to better allow Google to spy on people.

I did some playing with tcpdump and find there's some communication going on between my PC and the Roku, ports 8060, 1900, and 8009 on the Roku's side, and a bunch of random 5-digits on the PC side. As best I can tell, 1900 is something called the "simple service discovery protocol" and most references to it on the internet are talking about UPnP for some reason, 8060 is something called "ECP" which I guess is Roku-specific, and 8009 is related to chromecast devices. So I guess it has nothing to do with WebRTC, whatever WebRTC may be, but it also doesn't seem like anything designed with any security in mind. It seems like web sites are just able to open, listen and connect to random sockets and communicate with any protocol they like on my LAN.

Whatever is going on, it would be nice if there were an option to disable it, and it would be especially nice if it were disabled by default. People who want Google (and presumably any other web site) to be able to listen for and communicate with devices on their LAN should have to turn that on explicitly.