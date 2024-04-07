WSJ.com comments fail to load when BLOCK TRACKERS/ADS is active
-
My father has a Samsung A50 phone with Android 11 and Vivaldi 6.6.3291.70.
He's a subscriber to the Wall Street Journal online (WSJ.com) and has noticed the following issue:
If BLOCK TRACKERS AND ADS or just BLOCK TRAKERS is active, he can't see the readers comments to the articles.
Each article has generally hundreds/thousands of comments and my father love to read them. As a consequence, he's forced to choose NO BLOCKING for WSJ.com and of course he gets the comments but also annoying ads.
-
@fabriana Vivaldi doesn’t maintain these blocklists, they are all third party, except for the Vivaldi partners list. So one of them is blocking the comments. Find out which and disable it and maybe use a different one in place of it.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@fabriana The same occurs with the comments on Yahoo, AOL and a lot of other sites.
Enabling that, should then allow the comments to appear.