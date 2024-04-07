My father has a Samsung A50 phone with Android 11 and Vivaldi 6.6.3291.70.

He's a subscriber to the Wall Street Journal online (WSJ.com) and has noticed the following issue:

If BLOCK TRACKERS AND ADS or just BLOCK TRAKERS is active, he can't see the readers comments to the articles.

Each article has generally hundreds/thousands of comments and my father love to read them. As a consequence, he's forced to choose NO BLOCKING for WSJ.com and of course he gets the comments but also annoying ads.