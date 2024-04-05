Issue with images in outlook
For some reason outlook through vivaldi does not work properly on one of my computers. Vivaldi itself is syncing on both computers, and it's the good computer that can't show the images, and that same computer has no issue showing these email images through other browsers like chrome.
Any tips and tricks?
https://outlook.office.com is where the client is, and this is what an email looks like with the thumbs:
I stress again, same email shows in other browsers on the same computer, and Vivaldi on another computer. I've tried going into incognito and I've disabled all extensions, no luck.
@TheStoff Hi - this looks like the kind of "missing image" you get if the domain
attachment.outlook.live.netis blocked by the browser. Only way that can happen is if you're running an extension blocking it - or you have enabled the Vivaldi adblocker on the Outlook site - possibly with adding some non-default blocklists.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/