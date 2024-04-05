For some reason outlook through vivaldi does not work properly on one of my computers. Vivaldi itself is syncing on both computers, and it's the good computer that can't show the images, and that same computer has no issue showing these email images through other browsers like chrome.

Any tips and tricks?

https://outlook.office.com is where the client is, and this is what an email looks like with the thumbs:



I stress again, same email shows in other browsers on the same computer, and Vivaldi on another computer. I've tried going into incognito and I've disabled all extensions, no luck.