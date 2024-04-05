@mnandoe15 Be an active participant in our Community.

This paragraph explains it best:

To guarantee the efficiency of this new method, we will not share details about which activities help to build reputation and how many points each action will give. How long it will take to get access to Vivaldi Webmail will also vary. So it’s best to just enjoy being a member of the community. Then, one day, with recognition as an active Vivaldi Community member, you’ll get access to Vivaldi Webmail.

As long as you remain an active participant, you should eventually gain a reputation level high enough that will grant the webmail privilege.

You can periodically check by going to this page after logging in. If you see the link to Webmail, then you have access.

Here are some helpful links:

Vivaldi Help

Vivaldi Features

Vivaldi How To

Vivaldi Tutorials

Vivaldi Blogs

Vivaldi Social

Vivaldi Snapshot vs Stable

Vivaldi Themes

Vivaldi's Troubleshooting Guides

Vivaldi's Mail Client

Vivaldi's Business Model

Report a Bug