Hi, I was registered email vivaldi.net.
I got error message like "Access Denied".
How can I activated webmail access?
Thank you
edwardp Ambassador
@mnandoe15 Welcome to Vivaldi.
There are several threads on the Forum explaining this.
Please see this section of a VIvaldi blog post.
@edwardp I've read article on your linked above. How to get reputation? I mean, should I create some interesting topics or articles? Sorry for asking it, I need more explanation.
Thank you
If say so. I'll do my best
Thank you for information @edwardp
edwardp Ambassador
@mnandoe15 Be an active participant in our Community.
This paragraph explains it best:
To guarantee the efficiency of this new method, we will not share details about which activities help to build reputation and how many points each action will give. How long it will take to get access to Vivaldi Webmail will also vary. So it’s best to just enjoy being a member of the community. Then, one day, with recognition as an active Vivaldi Community member, you’ll get access to Vivaldi Webmail.
As long as you remain an active participant, you should eventually gain a reputation level high enough that will grant the webmail privilege.
You can periodically check by going to this page after logging in. If you see the link to Webmail, then you have access.
