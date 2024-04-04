Unsolved mendeley web importer not working
I have downloaded an extension from the chrome webstore called mendeley web importer and am unable to get onto the sign in page.
When the extension button is clicked a blank popup appears saying aborted next to the search bar then disappears, a large box under the extension icon then appears and shows a loading icon and message and never loads.
This extension works as intended on google chrome.
I have tried adding *.mendeley.com and [*].mendeley.com to the exception list as well as turning off the duckduckgo privacy function.
@wyvern037 Not all the chrome extensions works with vivaldi and is not easy to test this because it need an account. What you can try is:
- disable the adblocker
- disable/remove all other extensions and retry;
- reset global permissions (where you add exceptions for mendeley? in the adblocker? in the cookies?
- enable third party cookies (by default are on);
- contact mendeley and ask support.