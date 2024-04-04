I have a specific problem.

There is this site called Booking.com that will pop up from a site I like to use on a regular basis called rome2rio.com. If you search on that site it will open a booking tab as well as show the results in the regular tab.

Is there a way I can block booking.com "popup" tabs in vivaldi?

If not, is there a good extension for this?

Please only recommend an extension you think that will work (not just because the name says popup blocking)

I need to block booking.com new tabs (that I did not open myself, sometimes I do want to look at booking.com)

either blocking them just on rome2rio.com or blocking them globally is fine (as long as I can open myself a booking.com tab from bookmarks or typing in the url, or as a result of a google search)

Also, having a tab open and then say "blocked", like might happen with, say, a "focus" extension that blocks sites for you when you want to focus, is not a good solution for this problem. So I'm not looking for that kind of extension.

Also any blocking extension should not have a huge amount of bloat - like say the ability to block ads.

Any ideas?