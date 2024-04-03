How do I open links in same tab instead of new tab
-
dbuckley77
I am running version 6.6.3271.55 and nearly every time I click on some thing on a webpage it opens a new tab. How do I set it so that everything opens in the same tab? It's causing me to have a million tabs in the browser and irritating the everloving bejeebus out of me!
-
@dbuckley77 Guessing without an example url... a lot of websites are coded to do this, I find it really annoying too. Some sites I use a lot I can remember this and others I sometimes guess that they will. In those instances I right click on the link and then chose "open link"
-
@dbuckley77 The target of a link is hard-coded into the web page.
On this forum, if I click on a username link, it opens in the current tab, but many sites are coded to open the link in a new tab.
Right-click, Open Link is the way to go.
Vote for Option to Always Reuse Active Tab, which is an option in Opera 12.18.
-
barbudo2005
Use the extension target="_blank"-toggler:
https://github.com/augnustin/target_blank-toggler
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/targetblank-toggler/emjjmkkcdllendgbldliiphlbpnomnjk
"This is a pain not to being aware whether clicking on a link will open a new tab or not. To avoid this issue, this extension brings a different cursor on new tab link openers.
Besides it is possible to switch between opening new tab or not by pressing the
Ctrl/
Cmd+
Shiftkeys."
New tab:
Same tab: