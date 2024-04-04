@edwardp Yes, it is much better in Windows. This is also due to the fact that the fonts are a bit thicker. In Linux Vivaldi all fonts - no matter if context menu, inbox, bookmarks, etc. - are thinner than in Windows, quasi undernourished. - This has been the case for quite a while, but I've only noticed it now. I'm not sure if it could be because I switched from LM 21.3 to LMDE 6, because overall - with a newer kernel and desktop - everything looks rather sharper and nicer. In other applications or even here in the editor, the font is not as pixelated as the font in the Vivaldi sections I mentioned above.

How can I improve this? I remember darkly that these extremely thin and uneven looking fonts were introduced in a certain update long time ago. The panel icons also became less solid and thinner.

I am surprised that there is a difference to Windows. Could it be that the thickness of the fonts in Linux cannot be differentiated sufficiently? In any case, beautiful is something else. You can clearly see what I am writing about in the screenshot above. Even my signature is better looking.

And I don't believe that it is a matter of monitor resolution..

Edit:

In dark themes the issue is bigger than in light themes.