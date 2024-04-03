Edge on iOS has the best force Dark mode implementation on pages
Veddu Ambassador
Why does edge have the best implementation of this on iOS? It is nearly as good as the Dark reader add-on in terms of not breaking non dark websites. Vivaldi should aim for same quality of possible.
The images speak for themselves.
@Veddu Being a much newer browser, I'm guessing it will just take a little time for Vivaldi to catch up. Overall the dark mode on Vivaldi works decently for having been just rolled out. I've just had to learn to be patient for some features on some apps, and usually I'm impressed with the improvements over time.