You're holding it wrong!
devina Vivaldi Team
In the archives of technological blunders, the Apple Antennagate incident stands out like a sore thumb, or in this case, like a hand obstructing the lower left corner of the iPhone 4. In 2010, Apple released the iPhone 4, with an exterior antenna band that promised superior signal reception. Caught off guard, this feature led […]
@devina You’re spelling the thread title wrong! This is a common error when copying blog posts to the forum.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@Pesala Hmm, I thought I'd fixed that (recently). I'll have to look into it further, thanks!
QuHno Translator
It is an urban legend that Steve Jobs wrote it like that. He wrote something along the line: "(...) just avoid holding it like that (...)"
stardepp Translator
Another very important reason why the Vivaldi Browser fascinates me so much and why I have full confidence in the Vivaldi team. I feel very comfortable here.
devina Vivaldi Team
@quhno: Urban legend is correct! 🫣
zmeYpc Translator
zmeYpc Translator
I know you're doing what you can, unfortunately Chromium is a tough material to work with and carving a good product out of it takes a lot of time, effort and meticulous fixing issues non existent in other places
there were days when I loved the promise of everything being built in but that quickly proven to be just a dream impossible to realize, powerful extensions allow the community to contribute much more easily and offer competing solutions to the same issue without bloating the core product
with the current state of things, without investing too much into fixing the Chromium extensions API that will only get worse with time, what absolutely has to be built in are keyboard shortcuts (check), mouse gestures (check), toolbar config (WIP), tab bar config (check), universal content blocker (early WIP)
some other features like RSS reader and mail client potentially could've been split into open source extensions that people would be able to contribute to, though the API limitations (specifically lack of proper SQL) would likely make it impossible, especially with Manifest v3 lacking reliable in-memory capabilities
potentially you could improve the extensions API slightly to allow that split, though you probably wouldn't want to publish these parts of code anyway otherwise you'd do that long ago
That is the right approach.
Then please finally add a confirmation prompt for accidental deletion of feeds (preferably permanently clickable) or at least keep a list of deleted feeds for a defined period of time in order to reconstruct them.
This is the main reason for me to still use a neutered version of Opera 12 for exactly this one purpose: at the moment I am "to blame" if I accidentally press Remove and the focus only seems to be on the individual item.
You write this, but Vivaldi remains the buggiest browser in existence by a huge margin.
@Aashishkebab What are you gaining keeping yourself around here then? Are you here to just troll?
Just use the tool you prefer for your job and stop trolling.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Aashishkebab I just had a quick look at the bugs you filed, and
All but two were closed as cannot reproduce, which suggest either a machine specific problem (software, drivers, extensions, etc.), or there were insufficient details in your report to reproduce (which might be related to not listing the aforementioned installation specific items). That is not saying that you are holding it incorrectly, but just that we could not figure out how what you reported happened.
One has not been analyzed yet AFAICT, but one thing is immediately apparent from the screenshot: You seem to have a large (ca. 10) number of extensions installed, and they are known to occasionally cause problems, they might be stepping on each other's toes, or Vivaldi's. And potentially those extensions could be the reason for the other issues you have reported, too. The general advice when having both problems and extensions is to remove the extensions from the equation (disable, uninstall, or use a different profile/Guest Window/installation), and then see whether the problem persists, if not then add the extensions one by one to figure out which one(s) are responsible. For more info, please see the Troubleshooting tips.
The last one, the crasher, seems to indicate that you have some kind of accessibility software installed/enabled on your machine. That could also interfere with how Vivaldi works.
Aashishkebab
@yngve at this point I don't even know which bugs I've filed.
But: there is a bug where you try to close a tab in the background and suddenly all the tabs become irresponsive. Opening and closing tabs doesn't reflect anything in the tab bar and I have to close Vivaldi. This bug has been present for years.
I've used Opera extensively. I've used Edge extensively. I've used Chrome for over a decade. Same extensions on all of them.
I can't even remember the last time I saw a bug on Chrome, let alone the dozen every day I encounter on Vivaldi.
And it's now just PC. The Android version of Vivaldi is incredibly buggy. The latest update has been causing pages to regularly crash, and the UI is very slow and unresponsive.
If Opera made their browser utilize the Custom Tabs API, I would switch in a heartbeat. And every day I am more drawn towards going back to Chrome as my daily driver.
mib2berlin
@Aashishkebab
Hi, almost all your reports are closed as "Cant reproduce".
I found two open reports:
VB-99368
Entire browser crashing when dragging tab to new window
VB-103006
Tabs will randomly disappear and no new tabs will show up in the tab bar
I cant reproduce both.
Chrome extensions can cause a lot of issues in Vivaldi, the developers rarely test in Vivaldi.
The most tester and developer test in a clean profile, create one, close all tabs, install and change nothing, try to reproduce your issues.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I cant reproduce the issues you mentioned for Android either.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Aashishkebab In many cases we either lack information to reproduce, or we don't even have access to what is needed to reproduce.
Sometimes figuring out what is wrong requires extensive assistance from those who experience the issues.
In the past half year, I have been involved with two cases, here in the forums, where the reporters was able to either pinpoint the detail that was causing the problem (and we could fix the problem because we could create a minimal testcase reproducing the problem), or provided the information needed to see what cause the problem, and we think the fix for one of those was released earlier today in a minor update. Both of those required extensive effort over several days or weeks by the reporters to discover the problem, but because they did put in that effort we were able to solve the problems.
@mib2berlin I've had these issues in private windows. It is not the extensions.
mib2berlin
@Aashishkebab
The clean profile is not only to sort out extensions, the private window use your default profile.
For example, some user downgrade Vivaldi because they have issues after an update.
This break the user profile, at least it is not clean anymore, the second best is to create a test profile.
The best is to install Vivaldi as standalone install, this is completely independent of your existing install.
We just want to help you and other user to get a better experience with Vivaldi.
At moment your experience is rather bad.
I am just a user and volunteer tester, reading posts like this makes me unhappy.
@Aashishkebab, to rule out extensions and setting you need to use a guest or new profile, a private windows don't rule out settings and some extensions. The only thing a private window do is that it don't store locally your browsing data (cookies, serviceworkers, cache, etc)
@mib2berlin this would make sense except that it happens on all my computers. And I've created a new profile more times than I can count trying to fix Vivaldi.