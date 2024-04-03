I know you're doing what you can, unfortunately Chromium is a tough material to work with and carving a good product out of it takes a lot of time, effort and meticulous fixing issues non existent in other places

there were days when I loved the promise of everything being built in but that quickly proven to be just a dream impossible to realize, powerful extensions allow the community to contribute much more easily and offer competing solutions to the same issue without bloating the core product

with the current state of things, without investing too much into fixing the Chromium extensions API that will only get worse with time, what absolutely has to be built in are keyboard shortcuts (check), mouse gestures (check), toolbar config (WIP), tab bar config (check), universal content blocker (early WIP)

some other features like RSS reader and mail client potentially could've been split into open source extensions that people would be able to contribute to, though the API limitations (specifically lack of proper SQL) would likely make it impossible, especially with Manifest v3 lacking reliable in-memory capabilities

potentially you could improve the extensions API slightly to allow that split, though you probably wouldn't want to publish these parts of code anyway otherwise you'd do that long ago