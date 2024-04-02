Default Search Engine Not Setting
All of a sudden today, for no apparent reason, my search engine defaults to Bing. I have checked and double checked that Duck Duck Go is set as my default in Settings. Bing is set as default only for images.
What happened?
yojimbo274064400
whatever happened it seems isolated given lack of similar posts. Did you manage to resolve the issue?
@yojimbo274064400 It is resolved. Whether I accomplished that or it resolved itself is a mystery. I know I didn't cause it. Vivaldi was working normally when I shut down at the end of one day. On start up the next day it was defaulting to Bing.
All I did was unselect and then reselect the default search engine and it seems to have reverted to my normal settings with Duck Duck Go.