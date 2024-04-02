Back button (Mouse 4) working sometimes after last big update
Greetings.
I'm facing a small but undesirable problem after the last major update of Vivaldi for Windows, which is the inability to use the 4 mouse key to return to a previous page on a website. Sometimes button 4 works, but most of the time I need to go to the browser's return button to perform the operation. Outside the browser the button works normally, as it also works in other programs without any problems, it is only in Vivaldi that this case occurs.
Anyone else having this problem?
@Tchelows I have no trouble with the Back button on side of M705 (no logitech software installed) with 6.6.3271.55 Win 11 23H2, and do not know about any issues in bug tracker.
@Tchelows I see a know issue in webpanels pages, using there Back/Forward mouse side buttons. focusing a webpage in normal window and then Back/Forward mouse side buttons on web page fail.
So I have to type a point about my issue. This is happening only here in Vivaldi. I've tested my mouse button 4 inside Edge and there is working all the pages where I'm having the issue inside Vivaldi. I changed also the usb ports but still the same issue.
If it helps, my mouse is a REDRAGON Predator RGB - M612.
@Tchelows Any software for mouse?
@DoctorG Nop, at least i'm not using a mouse software, only the default driver.
@Tchelows I do not have such mouse, i tested Logitech M705 with its sede-buttons for BAck/Forward.
In Vivaldi a field where back/forward navigation is allowed needs focus: means webpage, address field - have not tested more..