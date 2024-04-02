Greetings.

I'm facing a small but undesirable problem after the last major update of Vivaldi for Windows, which is the inability to use the 4 mouse key to return to a previous page on a website. Sometimes button 4 works, but most of the time I need to go to the browser's return button to perform the operation. Outside the browser the button works normally, as it also works in other programs without any problems, it is only in Vivaldi that this case occurs.

Anyone else having this problem?