NYT Connections glitching
Today's NYT Connections doesn't display two of the emojis in the puzzle. I checked on LibreWolf and they display. Screenshot attached.
@nicholasrupert Please try in a guest window; gives us more informations on your OS and vivaldi version:
Ok, here it is in a guest window:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 3be85eb23b5161037e42ab8bc262f786edcaf382
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170
@nicholasrupert very awkard... but might be due emoji rendering not backported on w10.
Firefox/LibreWolf uses its own set of emojis so is likely not affected (but you might try on Edge)
do you see these NY missing emojis if I paste them here?
🫖 / 🪚
Notice Teapot Emoji officially came with windows11, so I would wait for a feedback from other w10 users:
@Hadden89 Yep, those two emojis you pasted just look like little boxes with question marks.
@nicholasrupert They also don't show up for me on Windows 10.
Can't make them with the native Windows emoji picker (
Win+
.), so must just be a case of Microsoft not backporting them like @Hadden89 said.
welp, glad you guys figured it out