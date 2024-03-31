Solved Markdown Help Needed
How does one make table columns align to Left, Centre, Right, and Decimal Aligned?
The Forum Markdown Help does not explain table formatting at all.
Heading 1
- Bold
- Italics
Strikeout
- <u>Underlining</u> works in notes, but not in the forum.
- Highlighting works in notes, but not in the forum.
- Disabled Checkbox
- Enabled Checkbox
- &mdash
- &check
- °
Tables (Heading 2) (Fixed alignment code)
Col 1 Col 2 Col 3 Col 4 Left Aligned Centred Markdown Help Right Aligned Bold strikeout Bold Italic 12345.67
Heading 3
Code markup prevents **other markup tags** from being parsed
Quoted text is indented and highlighted with a grey sidebar. Use a > to indent a quote. Other markdown is parsed.
123abc123abc 123abc
- Item 1
- Item 2
- Item 3
@Pesala I don't know what decimal aligned is (and if that's even possible on markdown), but for the other three, you do it this way:
| Col 1 | Col 2 | Col 3 | Col 4 | |:-------------|:-------------:|-----------------------------------------------|--------------:| | Left Aligned | Centred | [Markdown Help](https://commonmark.org/help/) | Right Aligned | | **Bold** | ~~strikeout~~ | **_Bold Italic_** | 12345.67 |
Tables Generator is a pretty good website for making markdown tables more easily.
@Pesala That's not something markdown can do native. You write additional html for that in your markdown file, but that’s not possible on the forum.
@AltCode Decimal alignment, aligns columns of figures around the decimal point. Right aligned is usually good enough, unless there are more digits after the decimal point in some cells:
Thanks that fixed it.
My table code lost the colons somewhere along the way.
Item Price Model 3 Rear-wheel Drive £39,990 Model 3 Dual motor £49,999.99