Hbo Max as app in Fullscreen
-
Hi, i get this when streaming on Hbo Max installed as app, is there any way to remove it? If i open a tab with hbo max in Vivaldi not as app i don't get this. Thanks.
-
@sebastianadriancosma And what is this screenshot? A notification on the pwa app's page?
-
@DoctorG said in Hbo Max as app in Fullscreen:
@sebastianadriancosma And what is this screenshot? A notification on the pwa app's page?
No. It's a horizontal bar from left to right at the top of the screen and it doesn't disappear.
-
@sebastianadriancosma I can not test as HBO uses geoblocking.
-
This happens when the PWA navigates to a sub-domain from where it was created.
Read:
"By default, when users navigate across origins in a standalone PWA, they are shown a window UI indicating that they are moving outside of the PWA experience. In Chrome, this UI consists of an "out of scope" bar that contains the URL of the new origin."
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/capabilities/scope-extensions
https://www.reddit.com/r/chromeos/comments/osjega/how_do_you_disable_the_annoying_bar_at_the_top_of/?rdt=39333
Solution: Create the app on the actual subdomain you want to use, in this case
play.hbomax.com- or wait for HBO developers to fix this according to the specs given by "Web App Scope Extensions".
If it isn't already obvious, it can be closed by clicking the
X
Note also that PWAs are all Chromium base.
-
sebastianadriancosma
@Pathduck said in Hbo Max as app in Fullscreen:
If it isn't already obvious, it can be closed by clicking the
X
By clicking
Xit's closing the stream.
In Edge i don't have this problem.
But in Edge, RTX video enhancement doesn't work, but in Vivaldi works.
-
@sebastianadriancosma said in Hbo Max as app in Fullscreen:
In Edge i don't have this problem.
It's not a problem, it's Working As Intended.
Did you read what I posted and the articles?
It works exactly the same in Edge.
Just install the PWA from the correct host
play.hbomax.comand you won't get the bar, simple as that.
-
I did read, but it doesn't help me.
Hbo page always opens here: https://play.hbomax.com/page/urn:hbo:page:home so i can't install or i don't know how to install from the correct host.