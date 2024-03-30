This happens when the PWA navigates to a sub-domain from where it was created.

Read:

"By default, when users navigate across origins in a standalone PWA, they are shown a window UI indicating that they are moving outside of the PWA experience. In Chrome, this UI consists of an "out of scope" bar that contains the URL of the new origin."

https://developer.chrome.com/docs/capabilities/scope-extensions

https://www.reddit.com/r/chromeos/comments/osjega/how_do_you_disable_the_annoying_bar_at_the_top_of/?rdt=39333

Solution: Create the app on the actual subdomain you want to use, in this case play.hbomax.com - or wait for HBO developers to fix this according to the specs given by "Web App Scope Extensions".

If it isn't already obvious, it can be closed by clicking the X

Note also that PWAs are all Chromium base.