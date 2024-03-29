Why not synchronize gesture's settings by account sync?
If it's an external extension, I won't say anything.
But it is the official team's features, why not synchronize gesture‘s settings?
It doesn't use much server storage，right？
Every time I change my computer/or reset/ other places, I have to set mouse gestures, which is very annoying
@lo52570 Please vote for the existing feature request Synchronise Shortcuts. This includes mouse gestures.
A similar and earlier request disappeared. I think it was a very popular request.
