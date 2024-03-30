I've created a small CSS-file, that turns the current tabs into rounded tabs and make them float, like they do in Firefox or Brave.

If you are interested in the custimisation, you can get it here:

https://github.com/saschadiercks/vivaldi-ui-mods

I'm, also using a chrome-like theme in addition. In then looks like this:



In addition, I took the Vivaldi-icon from Wikimedia and put it in a shape, so that it has a flat look and matches the macOS-shape.



(There are also some details on how to apply the modification - in case you don't already know.)

Hope, you like it