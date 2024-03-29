Thin page tiling
-
A simple CSS mod for thinning out tiled page borders to the point where only a 1 pixel margin is left for the activity border and the pages are always tiled perfectly square, no matter the theme corner rounding setting.
Before:
After:
Note that this has been only tested on a 100% DPI scale 1080p screen.
/* Thin page tiling */ /* Remove padding */ #webview-container { --mosaicPadding: 0px !important; } /* Add 1px margin */ .tiled.webpageview { margin: 1px !important; } /* remove corners and box shadows */ #browser .tile { border-radius: 0px !important; box-shadow: none !important; } /* Activity borders */ .hasfocus .tiled.webpageview.active { box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px var(--colorHighlightBgFaded) !important; } .isblurred .tiled.webpageview.active { box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px var(--colorBorderIntense) !important; } .tiled.webpageview:not(.active) { box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px var(--colorBorder) !important; } #browser:not(.inner, .narrow-tiling) .webpageview.tiled, #browser:not(.inner, .narrow-tiling) .webpageview.tiled > .row-wrapper { border-radius: 0px !important; }