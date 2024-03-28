When you click on the address bar to type in a URL, it expands to show the URL of the current site, then below that an option to paste anything on the clipboard. But below that are some icon links, as shown in this screen cap:

https://imgur.com/pZowzeJ

The links shown seem to change randomly. Usually there are two Vivaldi links there (get started and what's new). Sometimes a 3rd random link is added. Sometimes there's no links there at all. The links don't seem to be speed dials, they don't seem to be browsing history as that's not all shown. They don't indicate other tabs. I have no bookmark folder that contains those links. What are they and how do I get rid of them? How can I have that area show my speed dials instead?