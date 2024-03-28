Infinite spawn of windows on startup
Lately when I start Vivaldi on LInux, it starts spawning an infinite seeming number of new windows.
It's not restoring tabs, these all have a blank start page. I'm not sure what triggered this starting to happen or how to debug it.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Hi, @markstos and welcome to our community!
Try this:
- Focus the window that has all your open tabs.
- Save all your tabs as a new session. Make sure to check "Save Only Tabs In Current Window".
- Go to Settings > General > Startup with and choose "Start Page".
- Open the Vivaldi menu, click "Exit" and launch the browser again or go to this address:
vivaldi://restart.
- Restore your tabs from the saved session.
- Change the setting from step 3 back to "Last Session".
- Try restarting the browser and see if the issue is gone.