To compare PDF documents I open them side by side in two tiled tabs, then I send them the same input to move them the same amount.

I noted than if I use the Vivaldi keyboard shortcut to move to the Next-tab or Prev-tab the correct tab gets the indicator that it has focus, while the content doesn't, or at least pressing "up", "down", etc... is ignored.

Why is it so? Can I do something differently to get keyboard shortcuts to make the documents obey to my inputs?