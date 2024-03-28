Bing Search - Content Overview Area
I have a problem with the Bing search in Vivaldi, the grey content area is not displayed outside but inside the content frames and thus covers the content and texts. The error only occurs in Vivaldi, which function could prevent the correct view, because the search is not really usable.
Any idea which function or extension/blocker is responsible for this display behaviour?
THX
mib2berlin
@GoGrohni
Hi, I cant reproduce this in Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@GoGrohni I can not confirm your issue with 6.6.3271.55 Win 11.
The jumplist for the giga content is at left of text boxes and does not cover.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@mib2berlin Thanks, the hint with private window was helpful, keep testing, it seems like it's only a problem on my main computer, will have to see which extension is causing problems here. Thank you