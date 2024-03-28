Hey

I noticed that on some sites (examples below) the keyboard shortcuts of the browser don't work. Example: I hve that 1st example site (wdr) open in a tab. It's a german radio stream. It's playing. So, I click on the tab and then eg. Cmd+l to focus the adress bar.

"Nothing" happens — nothing in so far, as the address bar does NOT get focussed. Instead, the last second is replayed.

More examples: I've got both sites open in tabs (one next to the other one; in a group). Try to cycle through by hitting Option+Cmd+Cursor Left/Right.

Often I'm not able to go through these sites. Instead, it "rewinds".

Another one: I was on that wdr2 site, listening to it. Then Cmd+1, to jump to the first tab in the tab bar.

It jumped to the 1st tab, but it also "rewinded" the radio stream (you can go back to 25 minutes in the past).

What's up with that?

Example sites: