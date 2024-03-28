Solved Too sensitive to keyboard shortcuts - or not sensitive enough?
Hey
I noticed that on some sites (examples below) the keyboard shortcuts of the browser don't work. Example: I hve that 1st example site (wdr) open in a tab. It's a german radio stream. It's playing. So, I click on the tab and then eg. Cmd+l to focus the adress bar.
"Nothing" happens — nothing in so far, as the address bar does NOT get focussed. Instead, the last second is replayed.
More examples: I've got both sites open in tabs (one next to the other one; in a group). Try to cycle through by hitting Option+Cmd+Cursor Left/Right.
Often I'm not able to go through these sites. Instead, it "rewinds".
Another one: I was on that wdr2 site, listening to it. Then Cmd+1, to jump to the first tab in the tab bar.
It jumped to the 1st tab, but it also "rewinded" the radio stream (you can go back to 25 minutes in the past).
What's up with that?
Example sites:
@alexs77 Hi,
not much to do about this - some sites capture keyboard input for their own use. And some sites do it stupidly - wholly ignorant about browsers like Vivaldi where users can assign their own hotkeys.
The only workaround in such cases is to add alternate hotkeys for some things. For instance,
Ctrl+PageUp/PageDownis an alternative for cycling tabs in most browsers, also in Vivaldi.
Ctrl+Tabalso works. I guess on MacOS Ctrl=Cmd?
When it comes to
Ctrl+Lto focus the url field the standard in all other browsers is
Alt+D- Vivaldi has inherited some hotkeys from old Opera.
F8 is also default in Vivaldi, but the WDR site seems to have overridden that to Play/Pause.
For instance the WDR site seems to assign
Ctrl+numberlike YouTube and others do to jump to a specific point in the stream.
One could argue the browser should always prioritize its own keyboard hotkeys over any the site assigns, but then that would cause problems for users who expect some hotkeys to work on sites.
@Pathduck
got it. I also see the "conflicting interests" here, now that you mentioned it. Thanks.
FWIW, other browsers behave differently In Safari and Brave, eg. cmd+1 works just fine.
In Edge, cmd+1 "misbehaves" just like it does in Vivaldi.
But I of course also understand, that it doesn't matter HERE what other browsers do or don't do.
@alexs77 said in Too sensitive to keyboard shortcuts - or not sensitive enough?:
In Safari and Brave, eg. cmd+1 works just fine.
I get the exact same in Brave with
Ctrl+1etc.
Safari is a different beast. It should be expected that all Chromium-based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi etc) behave the same.
Firefox also messes up, changes tab and stream position.
Firefox has a feature where such keyboard capture can be turned off for a site, unfortunately this is not in any Chromium browser and not something I'd expect Vivaldi to implement on their own.
